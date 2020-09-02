Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,289 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.2% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.28.

NYSE V traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,845,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,552,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a market capitalization of $411.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,401 shares of company stock worth $25,345,655 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

