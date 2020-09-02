Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

BIO traded up $14.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $524.30. 182,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $513.60 and its 200 day moving average is $441.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.38 and a 12 month high of $540.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $536.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

