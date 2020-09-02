Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Invests $283,000 in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,618 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,180,000 after purchasing an additional 593,974 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,136,000 after purchasing an additional 98,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,641,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,944,000 after purchasing an additional 131,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

NYSE EL traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.96. 1,521,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,627. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 121.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $224.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.42 and a 200-day moving average of $186.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.60%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,580 shares of company stock worth $65,301,843. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

