Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,026,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.97. 1,908,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,306. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.84. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $210.57. The firm has a market cap of $146.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

