Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 542 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.2% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $7.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.06. 1,219,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,661. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $412.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $441.96. The stock has a market cap of $169.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

