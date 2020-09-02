Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 571 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 0.3% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 297.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $13.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $699.16. 461,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,351. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $645.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.19. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $699.81.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,261 shares of company stock worth $21,445,151 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $745.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.95.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

