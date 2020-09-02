Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 41.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 51.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM traded up $4.71 on Wednesday, hitting $169.51. 3,921,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.81 and its 200 day moving average is $151.99. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

