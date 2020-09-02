Antipodes Global Investment Company Ltd (ASX:APL) Insider Acquires A$199,790.07 in Stock

Antipodes Global Investment Company Ltd (ASX:APL) insider Alexander (Alex) Ihlenfeldt purchased 213,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$199,790.07 ($142,707.19).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.96.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Antipodes Global Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Antipodes Global Investment Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Antipodes Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the MSCI All Country World Net Index. Antipodes Global Investment Company Limited was formed on October 11, 2016 and is domiciled in Australia.

