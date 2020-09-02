Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Up 5.2%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.30 and last traded at $65.08. 10,787,249 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 8,666,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $36,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

