Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) shares rose 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.34. Approximately 129,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 233,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $540.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 13,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $317,083.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,006.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $405,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,852.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,889. 31.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

