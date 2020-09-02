Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Trading Up 8.9%

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares were up 8.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 202,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 482,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AQMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aqua Metals Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 61,445 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $70,661.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,571.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton acquired 50,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.03. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 729,379 shares in the company, valued at $634,559.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 55,420 shares of company stock worth $49,157 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 435.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 635,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 516,418 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.