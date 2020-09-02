Archetype Wealth Partners LLC Has $26.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 13.7% of Archetype Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $26,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,201,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,192. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

