Archetype Wealth Partners LLC Invests $215,000 in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.71. 46,052,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,154,953. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders bought a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

