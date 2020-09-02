Archetype Wealth Partners LLC Invests $415,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,534 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,356,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,341,820. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.35. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $245.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

