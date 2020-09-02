Archetype Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $285.94. 3,233,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,257,058. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.77. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Nomura lifted their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.