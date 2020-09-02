Archetype Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,911 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,675,000 after acquiring an additional 109,968 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 165,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 23,319,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,910,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $178.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,806. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.