Archetype Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,349,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,366,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.08, a PEG ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

