Archetype Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,019,000 after purchasing an additional 235,492 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 277,828 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $354.06. 5,757,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,308,658. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $354.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

