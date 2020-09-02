Archetype Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.12. 12,584,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,968,732. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $214.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

