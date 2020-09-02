Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,749. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $158.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.46.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,130.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

