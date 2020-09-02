Ativo Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after buying an additional 1,577,704 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.94. 3,233,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,257,058. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.77. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

