Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ativo Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management grew its position in Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 35.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $25.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,655.08. 1,132,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,306. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,659.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $1,125.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,534.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,388.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

