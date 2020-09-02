Ativo Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,052 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.1% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,949. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $324.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.81 and a 200-day moving average of $287.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

