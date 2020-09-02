Atonomi (ATMI) Price Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $216,801.52 and $139.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atonomi token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Ethfinex and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00041868 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $697.40 or 0.05858592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037396 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00015853 BTC.

Atonomi Profile

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

