Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems makes up 0.1% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,001,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,738 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 108,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,043 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 23,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,111. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.17 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

