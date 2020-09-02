Axiom International Investors LLC DE Raises Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,770 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares during the quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Nike were worth $26,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 668.9% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,356 shares of company stock worth $12,431,115. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,908,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,844,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $114.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

