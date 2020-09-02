Axiom International Investors LLC DE Takes Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 247,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,118,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 31.6% during the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 86.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $379,444,000 after purchasing an additional 700,351 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 51,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 25.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

Shares of HD traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $285.94. 3,233,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,257,058. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.93 and a 200-day moving average of $236.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

