Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Receives $113.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.33.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Balchem alerts:

NASDAQ BCPC traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.66 and a 200 day moving average of $96.20. Balchem has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $113.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.35 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 40.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 20,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.