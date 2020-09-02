Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of Banco Santander stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. 18,361,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,881,766. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.06. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 105.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,798,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,176 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,690,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452,202 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 43.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,918,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930,568 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 62.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,906,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 216.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,185,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,074 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

