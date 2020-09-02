Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.71. 46,052,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,154,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders bought a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.