Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 57,210,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,061,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $225.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

