Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 13.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.83. 154,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,905. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average of $85.91. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,560,833. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

