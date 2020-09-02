Bezant (BZNT) Hits Market Cap of $6.79 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Bezant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bibox and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Bezant has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $530,474.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00054552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00130304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00217438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.02 or 0.01610239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00178978 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,299,993 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Fatbtc, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

