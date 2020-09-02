Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Up 5.2%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.92 and last traded at $63.39. 280,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 868,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.26.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHVN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Engelhart sold 73,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $4,865,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $42,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,941.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 849,662 shares of company stock worth $59,372,838. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 81.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 790.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 38,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 64,533 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 914.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 306,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,858,000 after buying an additional 149,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

