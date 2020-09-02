Bitcoin Plus Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $573,478.06 and $48,562.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $3.93 or 0.00032980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00007961 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004992 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000615 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 145,834 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.