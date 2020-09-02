BitcoinZ Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32,375.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $468,366.47 and approximately $32,375.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.66 or 0.00695109 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00086304 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00074415 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,718,110,199 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Exrates and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

