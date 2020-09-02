Bitzeny Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $179,773.13 and $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00525442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000485 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.