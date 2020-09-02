Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Trading Up 9%

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN)’s share price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 1,337,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,091,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APRN shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $6.00 to $6.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $98.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -4.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $131.04 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 103.21% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Irina Krechmer sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $60,820.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $42,661.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,593 shares of company stock valued at $125,443. 24.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 3,130.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

