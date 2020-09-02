BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) Declares GBX 0.25 Dividend

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BCPT traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 70 ($0.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,611 shares. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 123 ($1.61). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $559.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.26.

BMO Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

