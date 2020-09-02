BOMB (BOMB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, BOMB has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $85,005.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00009991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00060720 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,787.37 or 0.99101936 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001271 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000783 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00167406 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000981 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002679 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 918,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 917,986 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

