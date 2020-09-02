Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Ninety One North America Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 252.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 3.3% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $40,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,326,000 after buying an additional 95,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Booking by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,574,000 after purchasing an additional 77,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Booking by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,259,000 after purchasing an additional 157,950 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261,075 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.26.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $19.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,948.73. 335,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,097. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,759.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,605.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.