Bottos Price Down 0.8% This Week (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, OTCBTC, CoinEgg and Gate.io. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $248,848.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00044498 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $656.82 or 0.05754494 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00036838 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00050835 BTC.

About Bottos

BTO is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, OTCBTC, LBank, Gate.io, Bit-Z, IDEX, Bibox and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

