Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

NYSE BEDU traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $10.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $961.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $103.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 1.4% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 5.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter valued at $276,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 8.1% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

