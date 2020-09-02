BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock remained flat at $$6.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

