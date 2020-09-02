Brokerages Anticipate Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is ($0.16). Dana reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Dana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 3,775.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 311.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAN traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.09. 1,929,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,992. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 2.66. Dana has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

