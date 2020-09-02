Brokerages Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Target Price at $134.50

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth $4,287,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.1% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 48,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $5.07 on Friday, reaching $135.78. 10,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,697. The company has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $176.22.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.3623 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.