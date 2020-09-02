Brokerages Set Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) PT at C$4.00

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on POU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$0.80 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

POU traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,886. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.81 and a 52 week high of C$8.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $277.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.67.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.70) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$102.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post -0.7671481 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

