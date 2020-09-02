Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Down 51.1% in August

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the July 30th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 272,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,421. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,762,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,777 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,138,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,782,000 after purchasing an additional 342,920 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,762,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,821,000 after purchasing an additional 248,715 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,635,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,282,000 after purchasing an additional 672,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,223.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,243,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,362 shares during the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

