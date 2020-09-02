Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Shares Up 10%

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B)’s stock price shot up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.40 and last traded at $79.89. 2,362,892 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 989,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.12 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown-Forman Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile (NYSE:BF.B)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

