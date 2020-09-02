BSW Wealth Partners Buys 7,798 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,965. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

